Simon Lill Buys 100,000 Shares of IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Stock

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill bought 100,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,200.00 ($45,526.32).

Simon Lill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Simon Lill purchased 50,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.65 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$32,500.00 ($21,381.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 4.62.

IRIS Metals Company Profile

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

