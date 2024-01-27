Simplex Trading LLC Has $347,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,592 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.24% of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,131,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECS opened at $8.59 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (TECS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECS was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

