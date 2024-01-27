Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Up 4.8 %
MAXI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.10.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
