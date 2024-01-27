Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 575,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $0.46 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

