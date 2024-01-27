SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE SITE opened at $156.85 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.65.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.