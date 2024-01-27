SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 17,211 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $172,282.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Thomas Sonderman sold 1,700 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $17,017.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $8.43. 490,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

