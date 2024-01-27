SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.80

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 24714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.