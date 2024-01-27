SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) to Buyback $650.00 million in Outstanding Stock

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. SLM has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

