SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 57.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 54.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.31%.

About SLR Investment



SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

