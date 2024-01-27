SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.33

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.33 and traded as low as C$24.32. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$24.66, with a volume of 256,955 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.29.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
