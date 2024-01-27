SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD) Shares Down 0%

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:MRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.96.

About SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF

The Guinness Atkinson SmartETFs Marketing Technology ETF (MRAD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to companies globally that provide support or enable advancements in advertising and marketing technology. Securities are typically equally weighted.

