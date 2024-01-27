SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $28.38.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,415 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.