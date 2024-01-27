SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,900 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 3,973,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 395.1 days.

Shares of SFBQF stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

