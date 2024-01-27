Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,997 shares in the company, valued at $137,502.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SOTK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 37,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sono-Tek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.