Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,997 shares in the company, valued at $137,502.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of SOTK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. 37,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
