Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 2,409 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,781.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sono-Tek Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

