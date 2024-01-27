Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Joseph Riemer Sells 2,409 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Riemer sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,442.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,781.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 26th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,000 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $11,460.00.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Joseph Riemer sold 1,300 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $7,436.00.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Shares of SOTK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $6.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
