Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
SOR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
