Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Source Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Source Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Source Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 83.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.