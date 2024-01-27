South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

