South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.
South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.
South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Atlantic Bancshares
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.