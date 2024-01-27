South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million.

South Atlantic Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.40.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

