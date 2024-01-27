South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.
South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
SPFI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.
South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
South Plains Financial Company Profile
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than South Plains Financial
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.