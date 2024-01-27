South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

South Plains Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

SPFI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,232. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares in the company, valued at $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

