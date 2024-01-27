Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) PT Raised to $32.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Southern States Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of SSBK opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $243.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Southern States Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 295,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

