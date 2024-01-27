Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SBSI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 129,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,699,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

