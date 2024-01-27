Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

SBSI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,971. The company has a market cap of $935.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 305.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

