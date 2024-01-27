Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

SBSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. 129,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Southside Bancshares

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.