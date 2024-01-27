SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13, reports. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SouthState by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

