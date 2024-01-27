Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

