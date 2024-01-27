SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 129,084 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

