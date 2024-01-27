SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

