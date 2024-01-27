SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 214,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 763.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. 7,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,516. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $472.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

