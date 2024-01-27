Spin Master Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.98. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spin Master

Spin Master Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TOY opened at C$35.93 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total value of C$163,935.37. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.95, for a total transaction of C$163,935.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,237 shares of company stock worth $648,456. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

About Spin Master

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.