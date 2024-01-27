Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 101.92% and a negative return on equity of 410.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

