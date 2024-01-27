Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,693,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 338,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprott by 218.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Performance

SII stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $936.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $40.72.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

