SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 574,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $103.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 158.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $104.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

