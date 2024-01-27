St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Shares Up 6.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.75.
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
