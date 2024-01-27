Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.