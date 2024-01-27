Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Price Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
