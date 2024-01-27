Standex International (SXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $146.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. Standex International has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Standex International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.