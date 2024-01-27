Stifel Nicolaus Boosts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,050.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,020.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,082.48. 244,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,413. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $677,860,000 after acquiring an additional 644,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,326,000 after purchasing an additional 335,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,823,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

