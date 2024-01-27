Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $23.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 16,991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 4,014,227 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,491,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $76,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $60,820,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

