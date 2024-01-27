Stifel Nicolaus Raises Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $76.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.56. 1,289,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,524. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.