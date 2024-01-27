Stifel Nicolaus Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.73. 2,291,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,289. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

