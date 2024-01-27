STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.62 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 65,212 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,801 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

