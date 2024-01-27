Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 122,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 76,078 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 31,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.55. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

