Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Airbnb Call Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 95,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,707 call options.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $32,904,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 742,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

