Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,212 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 208% compared to the average daily volume of 2,341 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $120.39 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $126.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.