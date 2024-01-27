StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

