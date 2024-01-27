StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.43 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

