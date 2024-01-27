StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Down 17.3% in January

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
StoneCo Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 4,192,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.44. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
