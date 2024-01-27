Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

XOM traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.40. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

