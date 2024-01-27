Strategic Investment Advisors MI Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.44 and a 200-day moving average of $349.24. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $242.20 and a twelve month high of $407.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.