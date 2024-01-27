Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.20 and a fifty-two week high of $407.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

