Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 2.6%

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
