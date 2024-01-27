Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Shares Down 2.6%

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.